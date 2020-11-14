Musk calls out 'bogus' test

Photo: All rights reserved. Das Goldene Lenkrad 2016 award at Axel Springer Haus in Mitte.

Elon Musk has tested positive for Covid-19 - but he's called the results "extremely bogus".



The tech mogul revealed his diagnosis on Twitter after he was struck down with symptoms including "mild sniffles and cough and slight fever" this week.



He went on to take a series of tests for the coronavirus and was left baffled when two tests came back negative and two came back positive, insisting that, "Something extremely bogus is going on."



"Was tested for covid (sic) four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)."



When one of his followers asked how he is feeling, Musk replied, "Symptoms of a typical cold. Nothing unusual so far," and added: "Mild sniffles and cough and slight fever past few days. Right now, no symptoms, although I did take NyQuil."



The Tesla CEO, who welcomed his first child with singer Grimes earlier this year, went on to ask his followers for information about the testing program in a bid to find out more about whether his tests could have come back with false positives.