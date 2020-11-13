Al Roker is back home, after successfully having surgery to remove his prostate following his cancer diagnosis.
The popular U.S. weatherman took to Twitter on Thursday to update fans on his progress, writing: "Relieved to let you all know that my #prostatecancer surgery is done and back home. A big shoutout to everyone at the #josierobertsonsurgerycenter and appreciate all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my co-workers."
Roker, 66, went public with his health battle on the Today show last week, telling viewers that the cancer is "a little aggressive" so he would be "taking some time off to take care of this."
"I don't want people thinking, 'Poor Al' because I'm going to be OK," he added at the time.
Al Roker surgery successful
Al Roker is back home, after successfully having surgery to remove his prostate following his cancer diagnosis.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Serious collision on Hwy 97Kelowna - 8:34 am
- Highway winter warningHighways - 7:24 am
- COVID testing decreasesCanada - 6:57 am
- PM: do the right thingCanada - 6:50 am
- Santa 'probably' immuneBC - 6:45 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]