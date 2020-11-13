Al Roker surgery successful

Photo: All rights reserved. Al Roker

Al Roker is back home, after successfully having surgery to remove his prostate following his cancer diagnosis.



The popular U.S. weatherman took to Twitter on Thursday to update fans on his progress, writing: "Relieved to let you all know that my #prostatecancer surgery is done and back home. A big shoutout to everyone at the #josierobertsonsurgerycenter and appreciate all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my co-workers."



Roker, 66, went public with his health battle on the Today show last week, telling viewers that the cancer is "a little aggressive" so he would be "taking some time off to take care of this."



"I don't want people thinking, 'Poor Al' because I'm going to be OK," he added at the time.