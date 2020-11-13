More sex scenes after split

Kaley Cuoco is convinced The Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre deliberately included more sex scenes for her and Johnny Galecki's characters after their split.
The former couple starred as Penny and Leonard on the long-running sitcom, and were also a couple off-screen for two years near the beginning of the series. However, their relationship didn't last - which Kaley explained to Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast provided fodder for Lorre.
"When we broke up obviously it was a little sensitive for a minute, but I remember those weeks that Chuck had written these episodes where all of a sudden our characters were like sleeping together every other second," Kaley said.
"Johnny and I talk about it and I think (Chuck) did that on purpose just to f**k with us. Because that came out of nowhere. All of a sudden these characters were all up on each other."
And even though their relationship didn't last, the pair put their differences behind them and were able to remain good friends.
"We got together and just fell mad for each other for two years, but then we broke up," she said. "Luckily, Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly and we're closer today than we ever were."
