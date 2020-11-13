Wolf dedicates debut to dad

Photo: All rights reserved. Wolfgang Van Halen

Wolfgang Van Halen is dedicating his debut solo single to his late father, Eddie Van Halen.



The guitar great lost his battle with cancer on Oct. 6, aged 65. In a statement announcing new track Distance, Wolfgang revealed the tune is dedicated to the rocker.



"'Distance' is a song that was initially written for the debut album, but was going to be held for a later time," he said. "As my pop continued to struggle with various health issues, I was imagining what my life would be like without him and how terribly I'd miss him.



"While this song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their own life," concluded the Van Halen bassist, adding that he "never anticipated 'Distance' would be the first song of mine that people would hear, but I also thought my father would be here to celebrate its release along with me."



Wolfgang has been working on a solo album for the past five years and, in 2018, producer Michael 'Elvis' Baskette revealed they'd completed the project. A release had been set for this year but, amid the pandemic, it has yet to materialize.



"I'm working on it! The state of the world has really thrown a wrench into how I saw this releasing (given that no touring is able to happen until this all blows over), but I have a few ideas that I'm really excited about, so stay tuned!" he tweeted in July, responding to a fan question.



Back in 2015, Eddie enthused that his son's album sounds "like AC/DC meets Van Halen meets aggressive pop," adding: "The riffs are catchy. It's a little of everything and sounds like a freight train coming at you. I've never heard anything quite like it. It's so powerful that I'm jealous."