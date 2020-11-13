Megan gets naked for ad

Photo: All rights reserved. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion has bared all to announce the launch of her debut album.



The Savage rapper took to social media on Thursday to reveal Good News will drop on Nov. 20 by posting a shot of the cover, which features herself, naked and covered up by a newspaper, while surrounded by 2020 headlines.



"THROUGH SUCH A ROUGH YEAR I FELT LIKE WE COULD ALL USE A LIL GOOD NEWS," she wrote alongside the risque snap.



Good News will follow the releases of EPs Suga and Fever.



Meanwhile, the rapper is set to perform a new track at this year's American Music Awards on Nov. 22.