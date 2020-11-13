Friends reunion in new year

Photo: All rights reserved. Matthew Perry

The long-awaited Friends reunion special will move into production early next year, according to show star Matthew Perry.



The actor had initially been due to get back together on set with Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow to shoot the one-off TV event in front of a live audience in March, but it was repeatedly delayed due to the coronavirus shutdown.



However, fans have now been given a new date to look forward to, with Perry sharing the latest news in a Twitter update on Thursday.



"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March," he wrote. "Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!"



It's not clear if there will be an in-person audience, but once filming is officially wrapped, the Friends special will premiere on new U.S. streaming service HBO Max.



The news emerges two months after Aniston, Cox, and Kudrow regrouped to appear in a mini-Friends reunion skit at the Primetime Emmy Awards in September.



Friends originally aired for 10 seasons until 2004.