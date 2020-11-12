Nicole ready for kids

Photo: All rights reserved. Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger's relationship with Thom Evans is going so well she's thinking about having kids with him.



The 42-year-old singer told U.S. TV show Extra things are going from strength to strength between her and Thom, who she met while filming The X Factor: Celebrity last year.



They recently celebrated their first anniversary, and Nicole admitted she doesn't see her future without Thom in it.



"He's my partner in crime, my best friend. We love to laugh together, we're big goofballs," she said of the former rugby star. "We laugh to together, we dance together, we sing together and cook together.



"He's my man, the man in my life, the man of my dreams... I definitely want kids at the right time. It's kind of hard now because I'm supposed to be touring next year, so it's just about timing. I've always wanted a family."



Nicole's jaunt with the Pussycat Dolls, which was due to take place this year, has been postponed until 2021. But until then, she's being kept busy with The Masked Singer, on which she is a judge.



"I'm just blown away," she grinned. "I'm very competitive and I love to sing and I said in this season, 'Oooh, I would not want to be on this season' ... It's jaw-dropping, sometimes, when these people are singing."