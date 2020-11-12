Nicole Scherzinger's relationship with Thom Evans is going so well she's thinking about having kids with him.
The 42-year-old singer told U.S. TV show Extra things are going from strength to strength between her and Thom, who she met while filming The X Factor: Celebrity last year.
They recently celebrated their first anniversary, and Nicole admitted she doesn't see her future without Thom in it.
"He's my partner in crime, my best friend. We love to laugh together, we're big goofballs," she said of the former rugby star. "We laugh to together, we dance together, we sing together and cook together.
"He's my man, the man in my life, the man of my dreams... I definitely want kids at the right time. It's kind of hard now because I'm supposed to be touring next year, so it's just about timing. I've always wanted a family."
Nicole's jaunt with the Pussycat Dolls, which was due to take place this year, has been postponed until 2021. But until then, she's being kept busy with The Masked Singer, on which she is a judge.
"I'm just blown away," she grinned. "I'm very competitive and I love to sing and I said in this season, 'Oooh, I would not want to be on this season' ... It's jaw-dropping, sometimes, when these people are singing."
Nicole ready for kids
Nicole Scherzinger's relationship with Thom Evans is going so well she's thinking about having kids with him.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- COVID-19: latest numbersCanada - 9:01 am
- Missing woman foundVernon - 8:44 am
- Call for mandatory masksMetro Vancouver - 7:31 am
- Burnaby crash claims lifeBurnaby - 7:25 am
- FN bans drug dealersVanderhoof - 7:18 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]