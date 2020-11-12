164899
164869
Entertainment  

Connolly hangs up the mic

WENN - | Story: 316171

Scottish funnyman Billy Connolly will officially call time on his storied stand-up career with a TV special featuring tributes from the likes of Elton John and Paul McCartney.

Billy, 77, has largely stepped back from the limelight to battle Parkinson's disease, announcing he will no longer do any stand-up shows.

To mark the occasion he has filmed a documentary about his career from his home in the Florida Keys, titled Billy Connolly: It's Been A Pleasure - which will air as part of U.K. network ITV's winter schedule.

An ITV press release reads: Sir Billy Connolly recently announced that he was officially stepping back from live stand-up performance. To mark this major moment in comedy history, this star-studded one-hour special celebrates Billy's anarchic genius and life-affirming brand of humour."

His wife, fellow comedian turned psychologist Pamela Stephenson, will also provide "unique insights" into her "soulmate", while Paul, Elton, Lenny Henry, Dustin Hoffman, Russell Brand, Whoopi Goldberg, Aisling Bea, and Sheridan Smith will also appear.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


Dolly Parton lines up Christmas TV special

Music
Country music legend Dolly Parton will be spreading festive cheer on TV with a Christmas special. The 9 to 5 hitmaker will serve...
Wanna share that quesadilla?
Must Watch
Ava is so hopeful her owner will share a bite of her food.
Super cute puppy hilariously follows song’s command
Must Watch
Rambo the sweet Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is showing everyone...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Daily morning awesomeness.


164392
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
165275


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


163239
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165389



162894