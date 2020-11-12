Connolly hangs up the mic

Photo: All rights reserved. Billy Connolly

Scottish funnyman Billy Connolly will officially call time on his storied stand-up career with a TV special featuring tributes from the likes of Elton John and Paul McCartney.



Billy, 77, has largely stepped back from the limelight to battle Parkinson's disease, announcing he will no longer do any stand-up shows.



To mark the occasion he has filmed a documentary about his career from his home in the Florida Keys, titled Billy Connolly: It's Been A Pleasure - which will air as part of U.K. network ITV's winter schedule.



An ITV press release reads: Sir Billy Connolly recently announced that he was officially stepping back from live stand-up performance. To mark this major moment in comedy history, this star-studded one-hour special celebrates Billy's anarchic genius and life-affirming brand of humour."



His wife, fellow comedian turned psychologist Pamela Stephenson, will also provide "unique insights" into her "soulmate", while Paul, Elton, Lenny Henry, Dustin Hoffman, Russell Brand, Whoopi Goldberg, Aisling Bea, and Sheridan Smith will also appear.