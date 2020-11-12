164899
Twisted reunion unlikely

Dee Snider has broken the hearts of millions of Twisted Sister fans by admitting the chances of the rock band getting back together are "very, very slim."

The 65-year-old opened up to Louder about his future plans, insisting that a reunion with his former bandmates is unlikely to happen.

"Look, the odds of seeing Twisted again are very, very slim. I still talk to the guys and we're all friends, but I really don't see it happening, especially as I've found a sound for me," he said. "It took so long and so many misfires to get here, I want to spend the remainder of my time doing that."

He added: "My goal is to be like Ozzy (Osbourne). Not on a personal level, but on a musical one, where he started out in Sabbath, and (as a solo artist) played new music and just did Paranoid at the end of the show. That's my dream."

Twisted Sister formed in 1972 and played their final concert in 2016.

Snider currently lives "on a beach" in Belize, Central America, and has managed to largely avoid the Covid-19 pandemic, as he boasted his home country is "one of only 13 Covid-free countries in the world."

And while Dee has "zero new music" to offer the world, he took off 2020 "to write."

"I've written my first fictional novel and a couple of screenplays, and I'm now writing another book," he smiled.

