Yoko hands over the reins

Yoko Ono has handed many of her business interests over to her son Sean as she appears to give up her work commitments at the age of 87.

The widow of The Beatles legend John Lennon has not been seen in public for more than a year and last month appointed Sean Yoko Lennon as a director at eight companies linked to Yoko and The Beatles, including Apple Corp.

He also joined the board at Lensolo, which deals with the music rights of some of John's solo work, with a spokesperson telling Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper that, Yoko continues to oversee John's estate but has drafted in Sean as a director to assist where necessary."

One of her last public appearances was at a 2017 award ceremony where she said she's "learned so much from having this illness," without specifying what it was. A report in the New York Post in July suggested she needs a wheelchair much of the time.

In honour of what would have been John's 80th birthday last month, Sean made a BBC documentary and an Apple Music show, but Yoko only tweeted a video where she appeared to be reading from a script.

