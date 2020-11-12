165076
Fire call at Denzel's home

Fire crews rushed to Denzel Washington's Los Angeles home Wednesday night to respond to reports of smoke billowing from the property.

Emergency services were reportedly called to the 28,887-square-foot residence in Beverly Park Circle as smoke could be seen coming from the second floor of the home.

Officials from the Los Angeles Fire Department said that, despite searching every inch of the property with thermal imaging camera, there was no active fire discovered. Instead, it's believed the smoke came from one of several furnaces in the home that was recently serviced. Officers confirmed the furnace in question was taken offline.

CBS Los Angeles reported that all occupants of the home were allowed to return back inside after 10.30 pm, as fire crews from both the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills fire departments left.

It's unclear whether or not Training Day star Denzel was home at the time of the fire scare.

