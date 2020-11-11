Keith Richards is holding out hope that all the Rolling Stones are "still alive" by the time the band's 60th anniversary comes around in 2022.
The British group will mark the occasion after forming in 1962. And in an interview with Britain's GQ magazine, Keith was asked about potential plans for the big day - to which the 76-year-old had a hilarious response.
"Well, the plans are to still actually all be alive," he said. "Apart from that, at our age, I don't know. I haven't heard of any plans, but I'm sure there are things being made.
"First off, I'm going to get through this year and see how we handle next year. Because I think at the moment, there are more problems than a Rolling Stones celebration. Although I'm very glad that we're all here, but I'll leave it at that if I can."
Richards also revealed in the chat that The Rolling Stones had been working on a new album, which was paused when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
"(It was) halfway in the works before (the) s**t hit the fan," he said. "I was trying to progress a few things along, but there's not a lot one can really do except wait for the vaccine."
Stones close in on 60 years
