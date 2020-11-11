Scorpion King reboot

Photo: All rights reserved. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson is rebooting his first lead movie role - The Scorpion King.



The 48-year-old actor first starred as the desert warrior, who rises up to stop an evil army destroying his homeland, in The Mummy Returns in 2001, before headlining a 2002 action movie. And now, after establishing himself as one of the hottest actors in Hollywood, Johnson is revisiting the tale - for a reboot set in modern times.



However, he won't be starring in it, and will instead produce alongside ex Dany Garcia and their Seven Bucks Productions company.



"The Scorpion King was my very first role ever on the silver screen and I'm honored and excited to reimagine and deliver this cool mythology to a whole new generation," Dwayne said. "I wouldn't have had the career I'm lucky enough to have had it not been for The Scorpion King and I'm thrilled that we at Seven Bucks Productions can help create those same opportunities for other hard working actors today. I believe Jonathan Herman will put in the hard work to deliver a fantastic script for our global audience."



"The original Scorpion King was a crucial catalyst helping to catapult us into the world of film," Dany added in another statement. "To be able to now produce the next iteration as part of our Seven Bucks Productions slate is a special, full circle moment, a testament to what we have been fortunate enough to build for our audience and ultimately a humble reminder of the timeless value of authentic storytelling."