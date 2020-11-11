Kate's underwater feat

165076
Kate Winslet is "very proud" to have held her breath for seven minutes and 14 seconds underwater while filming the upcoming Avatar sequel.

The 45-year-old actress achieved the feat while working on the upcoming Avatar 2, due for release in December 2021, and Kate's impressive effort even beats Tom Cruise's record of six minutes, which he did back in 2011 while filming Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation

"It's so funny because I don't really read reviews or media things. I'm not on Instagram, like I'm just completely disconnected from that part of my life," she tells Entertainment Tonight.

"So all of this week and the week before, I've had people coming up to me at work saying, 'Oh my God, like seven minutes and 14 seconds? Like, what?!' And I'm going, 'What? Hang on, wait a minute. How do you know that?'"

The star added that she is very proud of just how long she spent underwater for the movie, confessing: "It was brilliant and I was very proud of myself and I'll probably never be able to do it again

"That came at the end of four weeks worth of quite intense training and it was in the dive tank, it was in the training tank. But I loved it," she smiled, adding that it's, "one of the things I love about the job. We're very, very lucky as actors that often we have to learn a whole new skill."

BTS' new album will reflect on Covid-19 pandemic
BTS' surprise new album BE will focus on the emotional...


163947