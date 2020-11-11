165076
148432
Entertainment  

Why Halsey changed name

WENN - | Story: 316109

Halsey decided to change her name when she was a teenager in a bid to make herself "more special."

The 26-year-old singer was born Ashley, but opted to undergo a name change when she was a teenager and working on her debut album.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan magazine about the decision, Halsey explained: "At the time, I felt that Ashley didn't deserve to be famous and successful because she wasn't that special, but if I made Halsey, maybe she could be.

"(Changing my name) gave me the opportunity to create a new persona that wasn't bound by the expectations I had for myself or the limitations that others placed on me because of my upbringing or my socioeconomic situation."

Halsey was able to become a person who "could do everything" with her new name, as the Without Me hitmaker added: "There was no way that Ashley was going to become a king, but I made a new name for myself and took her to paranormal, supernatural heights."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Mark Hamill does flawless Yoda impression

Must Watch
Young Mark Hamill does the voice of Yoda.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Happy hump day!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
BTS’ new album will reflect on Covid-19 pandemic
Showbiz
BTS’ surprise new album BE will focus on the emotional...


153224
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


164176
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163239



164868
163919