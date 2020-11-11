Bad Bunny's acting debut

Photo: All rights reserved.

Rapper Bad Bunny is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming season of Narcos: Mexico.



The hitmaker, 26, will play Arturo Kitty Paez - a member of Ramon Arellano Felix's gang of rich kids from upper society who fell in with the cartel called Narco Juniors - in the third series of the Netflix's true-crime series.



Other fresh faces in the new season include Luis Gerardo Mendez, who joins as Juarez cop Victor Tapia, who gets drawn into the fold when he begins investigating a series of brutal killings. He is one of three new series regulars alongside Alberto Guerra as drug trafficker Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada and Luisa Rubino as journalist Andrea Nunez. Beau Mirchoff will also join the cast as Steve Sheridan.



Set in the 1990s, the next installment of the show will examine the war that breaks out after the Gallardo empire splinters and a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge.



Scoot McNairy, Jose Maria Yazpik, Alberto Ammann, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda and Gorka Lasaosa will all return for the third season.