164897
151098
Entertainment  

Bad Bunny's acting debut

WENN - | Story: 316108

Rapper Bad Bunny is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming season of Narcos: Mexico.

The hitmaker, 26, will play Arturo Kitty Paez - a member of Ramon Arellano Felix's gang of rich kids from upper society who fell in with the cartel called Narco Juniors - in the third series of the Netflix's true-crime series.

Other fresh faces in the new season include Luis Gerardo Mendez, who joins as Juarez cop Victor Tapia, who gets drawn into the fold when he begins investigating a series of brutal killings. He is one of three new series regulars alongside Alberto Guerra as drug trafficker Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada and Luisa Rubino as journalist Andrea Nunez. Beau Mirchoff will also join the cast as Steve Sheridan.

Set in the 1990s, the next installment of the show will examine the war that breaks out after the Gallardo empire splinters and a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge.

Scoot McNairy, Jose Maria Yazpik, Alberto Ammann, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda and Gorka Lasaosa will all return for the third season.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Mark Hamill does flawless Yoda impression

Must Watch
Young Mark Hamill does the voice of Yoda.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Happy hump day!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
BTS’ new album will reflect on Covid-19 pandemic
Showbiz
BTS’ surprise new album BE will focus on the emotional...


153224
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


162893
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164176



164868
163919