Rapper Bad Bunny is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming season of Narcos: Mexico.
The hitmaker, 26, will play Arturo Kitty Paez - a member of Ramon Arellano Felix's gang of rich kids from upper society who fell in with the cartel called Narco Juniors - in the third series of the Netflix's true-crime series.
Other fresh faces in the new season include Luis Gerardo Mendez, who joins as Juarez cop Victor Tapia, who gets drawn into the fold when he begins investigating a series of brutal killings. He is one of three new series regulars alongside Alberto Guerra as drug trafficker Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada and Luisa Rubino as journalist Andrea Nunez. Beau Mirchoff will also join the cast as Steve Sheridan.
Set in the 1990s, the next installment of the show will examine the war that breaks out after the Gallardo empire splinters and a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge.
Scoot McNairy, Jose Maria Yazpik, Alberto Ammann, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda and Gorka Lasaosa will all return for the third season.
Bad Bunny's acting debut
Rapper Bad Bunny is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming season of Narcos: Mexico.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- COVID 19: latest numbersCanada - 8:08 am
- Truss failure closed bridgeEnderby - 7:33 am
- Fire training will go onVernon - 6:59 am
- Stay home, still rememberCanada - 6:38 am
- The end of business travel?Business - 6:30 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]