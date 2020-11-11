Good to be back: Brian

Photo: All rights reserved. Brian Johnson

Brian Johnson turned to whisky for solace when he was forced to step down from AC/DC due to acute hearing problems.



During the band's 2016 Rock or Bust World Tour, the other members announced the departure of Johnson, citing ear issues that could lead to total hearing loss if he continued to perform, with Axl Rose filling in for the rest of the trek.



However, two years later, he and drummer Phil Rudd, who had been absent from the group due to legal issues, secretly rejoined to work on a new album.



In an interview with journalist Jules Boyle, Brian reveals his time away felt like "being separated from your family" and that he feared he'd never play with AC/DC again. During his darkest period, the Thunderstruck hitmaker turned to booze to lift his spirits.



"I was despairing a bit, to be honest, so I had to man up a bit," he explains. "I said to myself: 'You're 68 and it's not terminal. There's people around the world going through terrible things, so stop feeling sorry for yourself. That's not going to help anybody.'



"So instead of taking drugs or anti-depressants or going to see a shrink, I just stuck my head in a whisky bottle for two months and it worked great! I just got happily drunk and it helped me get through it. It all went away, as it usually does!"



Thankfully, audio expert Stephen Ambrose sought him out and provided him with a device that helps him hear on stage and prevents further damage from loud music.



"He's both a genuine inventor and a professor of audio, so he came all the way from Colorado down to Florida and sat with me for two days," Brian says of Stephen's intervention. "I couldn't believe what I was hearing and I was hearing. His device was huge though, so we had to miniaturise it, which took three years."



Now the legendary rock group is back together, albeit without its late rhythm guitarist, Malcolm Young, who died in 2017, and releases its new album, Power Up, on Friday.