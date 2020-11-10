Chrissy's touching moment

162805
Chrissy Teigen was left overwhelmed when her daughter Luna placed a therapy bear and piece of her favourite snack next to the box containing her baby brother Jack's ashes.

The model and husband John Legend tragically lost Jack last month after Chrissy suffered a heavy bleed. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, Chrissy shared a picture of a box containing Jack's ashes, as well as a "therapy bear" as she wrote: "I'm just thinking a lot about Jack today. Our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really.

"We try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way. I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini. Life is infinitely better with her in it. I miss u, Jack. We miss you a lot."

She also shared in the accompanying video that Luna, four, had left a piece of Pirate's Booty - her favourite snack - on top of the box.

"This is the cutest, most beautiful thing I've ever seen," Chrissy said in the video. "We just got baby Jack's ashes back so they are in here for now with some blessed Thai string and Luna put a little therapy bear around him.

"The best part is I came down and she gave him a piece of her favorite snack - a tiny piece of Pirate's Booty."

"She is...I can't... I don't know, she's amazing," Chrissy concluded.

162265