Jeopardy! tribute to Alex

Jeopardy! paid tribute to host Alex Trebek as the latest episode of the game show aired Monday night.



The beloved TV personality, who has hosted the ABC program since its debut in 1984, passed away on Sunday, aged 80 - over a year after he was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.



A new episode of the show, which was pre-recorded, aired on Monday, with the show's executive producer Mike Richards taking a moment at the beginning to say a few words in tribute to Trebek.



"Over the weekend we lost our beloved host Alex Trebek," he said. "This is an enormous loss for our staff and crew, for his family and for his millions of fans. He loved this show and everything it stood for. In fact, he taped his final episodes less than two weeks ago.



"He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, for his kindness and for his love of his family. On behalf of everyone here at Jeopardy! thank you for everything, Alex."



Richards concluded by saying the show's trademark opening "This is Jeopardy!" after which the lights dimmed for a moment of silence.



It was previously revealed that Trebek's final episode of Jeopardy! will air on Christmas Day.