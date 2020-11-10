Connery's ashes to go home

Photo: All rights reserved. Sean Connery

A portion of Sean Connery's ashes will be scattered in his beloved Scottish homeland, in accordance with his final wishes.



The James Bond actor, 90, passed away on Oct. 31, and his wife Micheline Roquebrune, 91, has now revealed that his remains will be cremated at a private service in the Bahamas, where he lived, before some of his ashes will be returned to Scotland.



Micheline told the Scottish Mail on Sunday: "We are going to bring Sean back to Scotland - that was his final wish. He wanted his ashes to be scattered in the Bahamas and also in his homeland.



"We would like to organize a memorial service for him in Scotland - that is our hope. But we cannot say when this will happen exactly."



She went on to say that she would return the ashes to the country of her husband's birth as soon as the Covid-19 pandemic abated and it was safe to travel.



Connery suffered from dementia in his final years and died peacefully at his Caribbean home with his wife and family surrounding him.