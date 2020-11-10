Kanye 'brainwashed' family

Photo: All rights reserved.

Kim Kardashian's former best friend has accused Kanye West of having "brainwashed" the reality TV star's entire family.



Larsa Pippen was a constant presence by Kim's side for years and even made appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but she hasn't been seen with any of the stars for months, and earlier this year, they unfollowed each other on social media.



Now Larsa has spoken out about the rift in a candid interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast, revealing Kanye wasn't comfortable with her close friendship with Kim, so she decided to step back.



"I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn't trust anyone with Kim, so I feel like I was the person that was like, 'Oh, don't be so close to her...,' that kinda had something to do with it," Larsa said.



"I don't want to be the trouble in your relationship. If your husband feels threatened by my relationship with you, then I don't want to be that person. I got my own s**t."



Larsa, the ex-wife of basketball legend Scottie Pippen, insists that although it was "hurtful" at first, she has no hard feelings about the fall out.



"I didn't feel any type of way," she claimed, recalling her comments to Kim: "'Do what's best for your family. I love you, you and I are best friends, we've been through everything together. I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship. If you have to unfollow me (on social media) to make your home a better place, then do it.'"



Larsa isn't sure what changed in her friendship with Kanye, because they "always had a great relationship", but now she's concerned about the level of influence he's had over the whole Kardashian clan.



"He has literally brainwashed the whole family into thinking that like, I don't even know what," she said. "I don't even know.



"(They all) started to ride (Kanye's) wave. If you're that easily swayed like the wind, do I really give a f**k?"



Larsa also used the interview to deny rumors suggesting she recently enjoyed a fling with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy, and tried to hit on rapper Travis Scott, who shares a daughter with the Kardashians' younger sister, Kylie Jenner.



Representatives for West and the Kardashians have yet to respond to Larsa's comments.