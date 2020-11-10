Ryan's soccer promise

Photo: All rights reserved. Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds has promised to turn Welsh soccer club Wrexham A.F.C. into a "global force" if he and fellow actor Rob McElhenney are allowed to take over the team.



Reynolds and the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-creator first submitted an offer to buy the club from fan owners Wrexham Supporters Trust over the summer, and on Sunday the Deadpool star delivered a virtual presentation of their plans to Trust members.



"This is the third-oldest club on the planet and we don't see why it can't have a global appeal," he said during the presentation, according to the BBC. "We want Wrexham to be a global force."



The duo also issued a mission statement promising that although they aimed to use their resources and profile to promote the club, who play in the fifth tier of the English league pyramid despite being based in Wales, they would maintain its traditions.



Among their pledges were ones to keep the club at their Racecourse Ground home, while making it more eco-friendly, keep existing management in place, to sign the "best players" and to "always beat" the team's bitter local rivals Chester F.C. They also stated they may hold, "the occasional Tom Jones gig."



"Our intention is to become part of the Wrexham story rather than Wrexham becoming part of our story," Reynolds added. The duo also intends to attend games when the COVID-19 pandemic and work commitments allow them to.