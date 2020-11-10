'Full' House sells for $5.3M

Photo: TripAdvisor

The San Francisco home used in hit show Full House has been sold for $5.3 million.



Jeff Franklin, who created the series and also served as an executive producer, sold the 3,728 square-foot, three-storey home for the seven-figure total, reported TMZ.



The home was only used for outside shots on the sitcom, which ran from 1987 until 1995 on ABC, and was subsequently rebooted as the Netflix show Fuller House that ran from 2016 until this year.



Franklin had the outside of the home customised to match what viewers saw on the program and, in the backyard garden, cast members including Lori Loughlin, Bob Saget and Candace Cameron Bure left their signatures and handprints in tiles.



Franklin's plans for the property had previously sparked a backlash among local residents after he reportedly set his sights on "getting fans off the street and bringing them in," sources told Deadline.



"However, he received pushback from neighbors, who worried about the house attracting larger crowds, and instead decided to renovate the entire home, giving the house a modern feel tailored to current San Francisco buyers," they added.