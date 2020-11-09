165362
148432
Entertainment  

Positive COVID-19 test sidelines FGL’s Tyler Hubbard at CMAs

Country star tests positive

The Canadian Press - | Story: 315913

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard is the second artist so far that will miss a scheduled performance at the CMA Awards on Wednesday due to COVID-19.

Hubbard posted a note on his Instagram page on Monday saying he was asymptomatic and quarantining on his bus outside his home. It comes days after another artist, Lee Brice, also revealed he had tested positive and would also not perform on the show, which airs on ABC from Nashville, Tennessee.

The Country Music Association said in a statement that while it was disappointing that both artists would not perform, but it was a sign that their COVID-19 precautions were working.

“We have been extremely diligent with our testing process in advance of anyone entering our footprint,” the statement said. “Every single person has been tested, and many will be tested repeatedly throughout the week. This is in addition to wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) and of course practicing social and physical distancing.”

Although the show doesn’t have a normal audience of fans because of the pandemic, CMA CEO Sarah Trahern had promised to bring country stars together in one room for the awards show, while keeping them physically distanced.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Alex Trebek’s final Jeopardy! episode to air on Christmas Day

Showbiz
Alex Trebek's final episode of Jeopardy! will air on 25 December. The beloved TV personality, who has hosted the ABC game show...
Rat steals a coffee can
Must Watch
Off he goes!
Monday Eats!- November 9, 2020
Galleries
Finger lickin’ goodness that will make your mouth water.
Monday Eats!- November 9, 2020 (2)
Galleries


164392
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
165433


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



163947