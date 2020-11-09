Loughlin home for holidays

164996
Imprisoned actress Lori Loughlin has been given hope of spending Christmas at home after she was given an official December release date.

The disgraced Full House star checked into the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on Oct. 30 to begin her two-month sentence for her role in the U.S. college admissions scam.

Federal Bureau of Prisons officials have confirmed she is set for release on Dec. 27, but because that date falls on a Sunday, Loughlin is likely to be allowed to walk free a few days early.

Reports suggest she could even be home on Christmas Eve, as Christmas Day is a holiday.

The Dublin penitentiary is the same one where Felicity Huffman served her two-week punishment for her part in the scandal last year.

Once she regains her freedom, Loughlin will still have to spend two years on supervised release, pay a $150,000 fine, and complete 100 hours of community service.

Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was also sentenced to five months behind bars after they were found guilty of offering up bribes to help their daughters get into the University of Southern California.

Giannulli, the founder of the Mossimo clothing brand, will pay an additional $250,000 fine and serve 250 hours of community service.

