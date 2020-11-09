Roker fights prostate cancer

Photo: All rights reserved. Al Roker

Popular U.S. weatherman Al Roker is battling prostate cancer.



The Today show star opened up on his diagnosis on Friday's instalment of the show, confirming that, "After a routine check-up in September, turns out I have prostate cancer. And it's a good news-bad news kind of thing.



"The good news is we caught it early, not great news is that it's a little aggressive so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this," the 66-year-old explained.



After doctors noticed he had a high prostate-specific antigen level during a physical on 29 September, Roker underwent an MRI scan and then a biopsy, which confirmed his diagnosis.



The NBC News co-host will have his prostate removed and said he hopes to return to the program in two weeks, adding: "I don't want people thinking, 'Poor Al' because I'm going to be OK."