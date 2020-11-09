165362
165135
Entertainment  

Roker fights prostate cancer

WENN - | Story: 315859

Popular U.S. weatherman Al Roker is battling prostate cancer.

The Today show star opened up on his diagnosis on Friday's instalment of the show, confirming that, "After a routine check-up in September, turns out I have prostate cancer. And it's a good news-bad news kind of thing.

"The good news is we caught it early, not great news is that it's a little aggressive so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this," the 66-year-old explained.

After doctors noticed he had a high prostate-specific antigen level during a physical on 29 September, Roker underwent an MRI scan and then a biopsy, which confirmed his diagnosis.

The NBC News co-host will have his prostate removed and said he hopes to return to the program in two weeks, adding: "I don't want people thinking, 'Poor Al' because I'm going to be OK."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Stairs lead to spectacular beach

Must Watch
Wow!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Take a big sip of coffee and enjoy the morning scroll.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Nicki Minaj still hasn’t hired help for her newborn son
Showbiz
Nicki Minaj has yet to hire a nanny for the newborn son she...


164990
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
153224


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



163919