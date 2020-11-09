Popular U.S. weatherman Al Roker is battling prostate cancer.
The Today show star opened up on his diagnosis on Friday's instalment of the show, confirming that, "After a routine check-up in September, turns out I have prostate cancer. And it's a good news-bad news kind of thing.
"The good news is we caught it early, not great news is that it's a little aggressive so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this," the 66-year-old explained.
After doctors noticed he had a high prostate-specific antigen level during a physical on 29 September, Roker underwent an MRI scan and then a biopsy, which confirmed his diagnosis.
The NBC News co-host will have his prostate removed and said he hopes to return to the program in two weeks, adding: "I don't want people thinking, 'Poor Al' because I'm going to be OK."
Roker fights prostate cancer
