Jeopardy host Alex Trebek passes

Alex Trebek passes away

Beloved Jeopardy host Alex Trebek has passed away.

Trebek died at his home early this Sunday morning surrounded by his family, according to a post on Jeopardy's Twitter. He was 80 years old.

Trebek had hosted the iconic TV gameshow since 1984. In 2019 he announced he was fighting a form of pancreatic cancer. Occasionally he updated the public about his battle and earlier this year, he'd said things were going well.

Born in Sudbury, Ontario, Trebek went to university in Ottawa before beginning his broadcast career with the CBC. In the 1970s he began working on game shows before getting his job hosting Jeopardy when the show was revived.

He leaves his wife Jean and their two adult children, Matthew and Emily.

