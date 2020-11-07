165076
Beyonce virtual concerts

Beyonce will reportedly put her focus on livestream concerts after pulling the plug on a planned 2021 tour.

According to The Sun, the Diva hitmaker planned a global trek for next year but, as the pandemic continues, she's decided to scrap her plans and join the ranks of artists that will perform through livestreams.

"Beyonce and her team are currently mapping out a plan to create a virtual live show to showcase her new music in 2021, now that she can't tour because of Covid," a source explained.

"Following the success she had with (2016 album) Lemonade, and the Disney film Black Is King, she started writing and recording feel-good tracks inspired by new artists like Dua Lipa and The Shindellas," they shared, adding, "She's ready to dance again."

As she continues work on her new album, Beyonce also plans to promote it with "a virtual show that fans can watch at home," according to the insider, who went on tell the publication the star, "has made it clear she's prepared to pull out all the stops to make it a real spectacle".

Stars including Billie Eilish, Kylie Minogue, Stormzy, Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi are among those who have resorted to putting on virtual concerts amid the Covid-19 crisis.

163919