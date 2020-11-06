164898
Diddy's epic birthday bash

Sean 'Diddy' Combs threw an epic bash to celebrate turning 51 on Wednesday, in Turks and Caicos.

The star was joined by famous pals including Mary J. Blige, Nas, French Montana, DJ Ruckus and Draya Michele for the bash, as they partied poolside with DJ M.O.S. providing the entertainment - a playlist of tracks by longtime Diddy pal and protegee Lil' Kim, reported the New York Post's Page Six column.

Sources revealed guests' cups were kept filled with cocktails made from Diddy's DeLeon tequila and Ciroc vodka brands, and there was also an extravagant fireworks display in his honour.

Diddy posted videos of himself dancing around a fire pit with Nas, Blige and his sons, Justin and Christian - who also performed - on his Instagram page.

His bash comes just days after Kim Kardashian came under fire for flying out friends and family to a private island for her 40th birthday, with fans and cultural critics alleging the display was in poor taste during the pandemic.

