Arrest in Eddie's murder

Photo: All rights reserved. Eddie Hassell

Authorities in Texas have arrested a teenager in connection to the fatal shooting of actor Eddie Hassell.



The 30 year old was the victim of a violent robbery in the early hours of Sunday, when he was shot in the stomach while outside his girlfriend's apartment in Grand Prairie.



Emergency services were called and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



On Wednesday, officers from the Grand Prairie Police Department apprehended the suspect, identified as D'Jon Antone, with the help of members from the U.S. Marshal Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force.



The 18 year old was charged with capital murder and is currently being held on $500,000 bail.



Hassell was known for his roles in TV shows Surface and Devious Maids, and 2010 movie The Kids Are All Right.