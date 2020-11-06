Hailey: 'I'm not pregnant!'

165076
Hailey Bieber angrily hit back at pregnancy speculation on Thursday night, as she responded to a story Us Weekly was allegedly planning to run.

The 23-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories to respond to claims she's expecting her first child with husband Justin.

"Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story Us Weekly, I'm not pregnant," she wrote, before adding: "So please stop writing false stories from your 'sources' and focus on what's important, aka the election."

Hailey concluded her message with some blue hearts, to show she's backing Democrat Joe Biden in the U.S. presidential election.

Amid the almost constant pregnancy speculation, Justin gave an interview to Apple Music's Zane Lowe earlier this year, in which he insisted he and Hailey are in no rush to start their family.

"(We'll have kids) in due time," he said. "(I want to) go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship."

