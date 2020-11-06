165260
165340
Entertainment  

Patrick Duffy finds love

WENN - | Story: 315673

Veteran actor Patrick Duffy has found love again - three years after the death of wife Carlyn Rosser.

The couple was married for more than 40 years before she passed away in January 2017 following a battle with cancer, leaving the former Dallas star unsure he'd ever love again.

However, speaking to People, the actor, 71, confirmed he is now dating 65-year-old Happy Days star Linda Purl, after the pair were brought together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Duffy, he had come to terms with being a widower and had taken enthusiastically to being a grandparent but, as the COVID-19 crisis spread across the U.S., he found himself in a group chat with multiple friends, including Purl.

They maintained regular contact and, as he began to realize things could be getting serious, the Step By Step star traveled across the country to spend time with Purl and quarantine together.

"I'm in an incredibly happy relationship," Duffy raves of his new love. "I loaded up my car and drove 20 hours and ended up on her doorstep just to see if it was real."

He smiled, adding: "I never thought I'd feel this way again."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


Kittens turning in unison while watching dog with zoomies

Must Watch
This is the synchronized gymnastics team practicing for the feline olympics. Too cute!  
Ahhhhhhhh
Must Watch
Friday Morning Awesomeness- November 6, 2020
Daily Dose
Friday mornings always start better with a gallery packed with...
Friday Morning Awesomeness- November 6, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose


162153
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
162847


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163946



162894