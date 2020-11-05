Prince William says thanks

Photo: All rights reserved. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speak to four representatives from organisations which will benefit from the Royal Foundation's newly announced Â£1.8m fund to support frontline workers and the nation'

Prince William gave a shoutout to first responders in his first public appearance since reports emerged that he'd battled coronavirus.



The Duke of Cambridge, 38, appeared during the 2020 Spirit of Fire Awards virtual ceremony, held by Britain's Fire Fighters Charity, during which he presented the Special Recognition Award for Excellence in the Field of Mental Health.



Shining a spotlight on the toll the pandemic has had on the mental health of first responders, he shared: "(They) have had to adapt to new ways of working whilst continuing to save lives and help those in need, day-in-day-out. This is what makes the achievements that we are celebrating tonight all the more extraordinary.



"It is more important than ever that those on the frontline know where they can turn to for support," continued the dad-of-three. "The work of the Fire Fighters Charity, and all of the organizations who support our blue light services, is central to ensuring the longterm health and wellbeing of our emergency responders."



According to The Sun newspaper, William fell ill with the virus shortly after his father, Prince Charles, announced his own diagnosis in March.



Editors at the publication noted that, while he has yet to comment on the report, he told observers at one engagement after conquering the virus: "There were important things going on and I didn't want to worry anyone."