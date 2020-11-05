165076
DJ's truck stolen, crashed

Dance DJ Marshmello is nursing a bruised ego after his custom truck was stolen from a Los Angeles car dealership and crashed following a high-speed joyride.

The electronic music producer, real name Christopher Comstock, had dropped off his Ford Super Duty for servicing, but the keys were left in the truck, which was nabbed by an opportunist on Wednesday (04Nov20).

According to TMZ, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies and officers from the California Highway Patrol made attempts to pull over the vehicle due to reckless driving, but the suspect failed to stop, and instead led police on a wild chase around town.

The driver then pulled into the parking lot of a Taco Bell fast food restaurant, and slammed into a utility pole while trying to make a turn. It was only then that authorities were able to corner the suspect, who was arrested on a felony count of evading police, as well as a charge of possession of a stolen car.

Representatives for the Be Kind hitmaker have yet to comment on the headline-grabbing incident.

Marshmello spent around $500,000 in early 2019 to snag the highly-modified truck, which boasts Rolls-Royce headlights, two extra wheels, and a train horn. It's also branded with his stage name and logo on the doors.

