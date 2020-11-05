A Wedding Crashers sequel

Photo: All rights reserved. Vince Vaughn

Vince Vaughn is in talks to star in a second Wedding Crashers movie.



The 50-year-old actor tells Entertainment Tonight both he and Owen Wilson are in the "early stages" of discussions to reprise their characters, Jeremy and John, from the 2005 film.



"Owen and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously (about) a sequel to that movie," he shares. "So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages."



Wedding Crashers centres on the stars' divorce mediator characters, who spend their free time crashing wedding receptions in a bid to drink for free and bed vulnerable women. When Secretary of the Treasury William Cleary, played by Christopher Walken, announces his daughter's wedding, they make it their mission to crash the bash - until John locks eyes with Rachel McAdams' bridesmaid character Claire.



Vince added that the movie was a "fun movie to make" along with his other comedies, Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Zoolander, gushing, "It's always fun to make people laugh and go to work with people that are funny."