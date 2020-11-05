Airport name for Connery?

Photo: All rights reserved. Sean Connery

A group of Sean Connery fans has launched a petition to rename Edinburgh Airport in his honour.



The former James Bond star passed away over the weekend, and now devotees in his native Scotland are fighting for a suitable way to celebrate the movie great in his birthplace.



Andrew Morton, who created the petition via Change.org, writes: "Liverpool has John Lennon airport, Belfast has George Best airport and with the death of one of her most famous sons Edinburgh should have a Sir Sean Connery airport."



Representatives from Edinburgh have not yet commented on the petition.



If the idea passes, Connery won't be the only movie star to have an airport named after him - John Wayne and Bob Hope have airports named after them in California.



Connery was born in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh in 1930.