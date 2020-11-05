165289
163552
Entertainment  

Airport name for Connery?

WENN - | Story: 315531

A group of Sean Connery fans has launched a petition to rename Edinburgh Airport in his honour.

The former James Bond star passed away over the weekend, and now devotees in his native Scotland are fighting for a suitable way to celebrate the movie great in his birthplace.

Andrew Morton, who created the petition via Change.org, writes: "Liverpool has John Lennon airport, Belfast has George Best airport and with the death of one of her most famous sons Edinburgh should have a Sir Sean Connery airport."

Representatives from Edinburgh have not yet commented on the petition.

If the idea passes, Connery won't be the only movie star to have an airport named after him - John Wayne and Bob Hope have airports named after them in California.

Connery was born in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh in 1930.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Toddler adorably calms baby sister

Must Watch
So precious!
Covid Mask – Monster Mash parody
Must Watch
Awesome 2020 take on “Monster Mash”.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
It’s almost Friday! Go ahead and spend some time scrolling...
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


162848
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
163948


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


162893
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163918



163947