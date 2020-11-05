162805
Ariana blasts influencers

Ariana Grande has slammed the TikTok celebrities and social media influencers ignoring COVID-19 warnings and partying like the virus threat is over.

With much of the world still gripped by the coronavirus and people still dying daily, the 7 Rings singer can't understand why young people are taking such huge risks just to hang out together at bars like Los Angeles' Saddle Ranch.

"Couldn't we have just stayed at home for a few more weeks?" she said during an appearance on the Zach Sang Show. "All the other countries were fine and are better than we are. Did we all really need to go to f***ing Saddle Ranch that badly that, like, we couldn't have waited for the deathly pandemic to pass?

"Like, we really needed to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that badly? We all needed that Instagram post that badly?"

