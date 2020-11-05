164898
Offered $300K for sex tapes

Tiger King stars Jeff and Lauren Lowe have reportedly been offered $300,000 to appear in three sex tapes.

According to TMZ, the businessman who took over Oklahoma's Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park from Joe Exotic, has been approached by bosses at several adult entertainment companies and asked if he would be interested in starring in a series of pornographic films with his wife.

The two, who appeared in the Tiger King Netflix docu-series, are said to be considering the deals.

Earlier this year, the pair announced they had signed a deal to star in their own reality TV show.

