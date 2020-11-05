Selena Gomez has become a new godmother.
The pop star's cousin, Priscilla Cosme, recently welcomed her second child, a daughter named Aubriella Marie, and she has asked the Come & Get It hitmaker to take on the special role.
Priscilla shared a photo of Selena holding the newborn, who was wearing a Snow White dress, as they posed alongside a sign which read: "Every princess needs a fairy godmother. Will you be mine?"
"So this happened," she wrote on her Instagram Story timeline.
Selena, who has been spending time with her family in Texas, is no stranger to life as a godmother - she was honored with the same title for her cousin's first child, a boy named Aiden.
The singer has always been close to Priscilla, and served as her relative's maid of honor at her July, 2019 wedding.
Selena named godmother
