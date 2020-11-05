165276
164265
Entertainment  

Selena named godmother

WENN - | Story: 315528

Selena Gomez has become a new godmother.

The pop star's cousin, Priscilla Cosme, recently welcomed her second child, a daughter named Aubriella Marie, and she has asked the Come & Get It hitmaker to take on the special role.

Priscilla shared a photo of Selena holding the newborn, who was wearing a Snow White dress, as they posed alongside a sign which read: "Every princess needs a fairy godmother. Will you be mine?"

"So this happened," she wrote on her Instagram Story timeline.

Selena, who has been spending time with her family in Texas, is no stranger to life as a godmother - she was honored with the same title for her cousin's first child, a boy named Aiden.

The singer has always been close to Priscilla, and served as her relative's maid of honor at her July, 2019 wedding.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Toddler adorably calms baby sister

Must Watch
So precious!
Covid Mask – Monster Mash parody
Must Watch
Awesome 2020 take on “Monster Mash”.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
It’s almost Friday! Go ahead and spend some time scrolling...
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


164995
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
162737


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



162894