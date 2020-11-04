Miley: virus deepens divide

Photo: All rights reserved. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus insists she's "seen more divide recently than I have in my lifetime" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



The star was responding to Madonna's comments that the coronavirus crisis has been the "great equalizer" when she told British newspaper the Daily Star that she completely disagrees with the pop star's observation.



"Just because we are understanding the division between race and wealth and that wealth and health can be the same thing. That is wrong," she says.



"That is why our election is so important. That is why I don't believe COVID has been an equalizer in any way."



When the pandemic hit the U.S. in March, the Vogue singer addressed fans and followers from her bathtub, naked and surrounded by candles, as she mused on the crisis.



"What's terrible about it is that it's made us all equal in many ways, and what's wonderful about is, is that it's made us all equal in many ways..." she commented. "Like I used to say at the end of (song) Human Nature every night, 'If the ship goes down, we're all going down together.'"