165289
163108
Entertainment  

Kanye says he'll run again

WENN - | Story: 315411

Kanye West has conceded in the U.S. presidential race – but insists he'll run again in 2024.

The 43-year-old rapper, who was running for office as a candidate for the newly formed Birthday Party, kept his fans updated on Election Day via Twitter, which he kicked off by writing: "God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust... me."

He then shared a snap of himself in the voting box and a short clip of himself posting his ballot – on which he'd penned his own name.

However, later in the evening, Kanye conceded that he wouldn't be winning the election. Posting a picture of himself in front of an image of the map of the United States, with each state coloured in red (Republican) or blue (Democrat), Kanye wrote: "WELP KANYE 2024."

Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian also took part in the election on Tuesday, sharing a glamorous snap of herself with an "I Voted" sticker afterward, but fans were quick to deduce that she probably didn't vote for her husband.

The assumption came after Kim liked a tweet from Kid Cudi, upon which he wrote: "Vote for Biden if you a real one."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Attention seeking dog refuses to be ignored

Must Watch
Someone wants attention!
Server carries multiple heavy beers
Must Watch
Not a drop spilled!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Hump Day!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
163948


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164918



163947