Kanye says he'll run again

Photo: All rights reserved. Kanye West

Kanye West has conceded in the U.S. presidential race – but insists he'll run again in 2024.



The 43-year-old rapper, who was running for office as a candidate for the newly formed Birthday Party, kept his fans updated on Election Day via Twitter, which he kicked off by writing: "God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust... me."



He then shared a snap of himself in the voting box and a short clip of himself posting his ballot – on which he'd penned his own name.



However, later in the evening, Kanye conceded that he wouldn't be winning the election. Posting a picture of himself in front of an image of the map of the United States, with each state coloured in red (Republican) or blue (Democrat), Kanye wrote: "WELP KANYE 2024."



Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian also took part in the election on Tuesday, sharing a glamorous snap of herself with an "I Voted" sticker afterward, but fans were quick to deduce that she probably didn't vote for her husband.



The assumption came after Kim liked a tweet from Kid Cudi, upon which he wrote: "Vote for Biden if you a real one."