Kanye West has conceded in the U.S. presidential race – but insists he'll run again in 2024.
The 43-year-old rapper, who was running for office as a candidate for the newly formed Birthday Party, kept his fans updated on Election Day via Twitter, which he kicked off by writing: "God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust... me."
He then shared a snap of himself in the voting box and a short clip of himself posting his ballot – on which he'd penned his own name.
However, later in the evening, Kanye conceded that he wouldn't be winning the election. Posting a picture of himself in front of an image of the map of the United States, with each state coloured in red (Republican) or blue (Democrat), Kanye wrote: "WELP KANYE 2024."
Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian also took part in the election on Tuesday, sharing a glamorous snap of herself with an "I Voted" sticker afterward, but fans were quick to deduce that she probably didn't vote for her husband.
The assumption came after Kim liked a tweet from Kid Cudi, upon which he wrote: "Vote for Biden if you a real one."
Kanye says he'll run again
Kanye West has conceded in the U.S. presidential race – but insists he'll run again in 2024.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- PBO slams secrecyOttawa - 7:44 am
- Markets up in early tradingBusiness - 7:05 am
- Miss Vickie's chip recallBusiness - 7:02 am
- Battleground states still keyUnited States - 6:56 am
- COVID-19: latest numbersCanada - 6:51 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]