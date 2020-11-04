Deck the halls and jingle the zombies - The Walking Dead is set for an unlikely first-ever Christmas special.
Bosses at U.S. cable network AMC are planning a Best Christmas Ever event, which will feature a livestreamed virtual catch-up with the stars of the show hosted by Chris Hardwick, the host of spin-off fan series Talking Dead.
The virtual gathering will stream exclusively on AMC+ on Dec. 13 and will feature castmates from all the Walking Dead series, including Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.
Best Christmas Ever will feature 835 hours of holiday themed content.
Entertainment
Walking Dead Xmas special
Photo: All rights reserved.
