Walking Dead Xmas special

Deck the halls and jingle the zombies - The Walking Dead is set for an unlikely first-ever Christmas special.

Bosses at U.S. cable network AMC are planning a Best Christmas Ever event, which will feature a livestreamed virtual catch-up with the stars of the show hosted by Chris Hardwick, the host of spin-off fan series Talking Dead.

The virtual gathering will stream exclusively on AMC+ on Dec. 13 and will feature castmates from all the Walking Dead series, including Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Best Christmas Ever will feature 835 hours of holiday themed content.

