The Frozen II soundtrack has broken a chart record set by its predecessor after landing 45 weeks on top of the Billboard Soundtracks countdown.
The album, which has earned 1.3 million equivalent album sales in the U.S., racked up its 45th non-consecutive week on top on Tuesday. That's one week more than the original Frozen soundtrack, which featured global smash hit Let It Go.
The weekly Soundtracks chart began in June, 2001.
The soundtracks to O Brother, Where Art Thou? and The Greatest Showman tie for third on the list of number one monsters on the countdown - both have spent 34 weeks at the top.
Entertainment
Frozen breaks own record
Photo: Disney
