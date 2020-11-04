Tom Cruise returned to the set of Mission: Impossible 7 in Venice, Italy on Monday, following a reported shutdown.
The Hollywood legend, 58, transformed into his character Ethan Hawke by dressing in a black suit and an open-collared white shirt, after it was claimed 12 people tested positive for coronavirus on the set.
According to insiders, 150 extras for the film were recently informed they were not to come in to shoot scenes as filming was suspended temporarily.
"There are about 150 extras involved in the filming and late on Thursday they were all told not to turn up for work and they would be notified when they would be allowed back on set," they told The Sun.
"No official reason has been given but it's feared it's down to Covid and this will be the second time the production has been hit because of the virus."
Health chiefs were said to be tracing the contacts of those who tested positive after filming was suspended - months after it was previously shut down earlier this year during the first wave of Covid-19.
Mission: Impossible 7, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is set for release in November 2021.
Tom Cruise resumes filming
Tom Cruise returned to the set of Mission: Impossible 7 in Venice, Italy on Monday, following a reported shutdown.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- PBO slams secrecyOttawa - 7:44 am
- Markets up in early tradingBusiness - 7:05 am
- Miss Vickie's chip recallBusiness - 7:02 am
- Battleground states still keyUnited States - 6:56 am
- COVID-19: latest numbersCanada - 6:51 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]