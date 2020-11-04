164897
164869
Entertainment  

Tom Cruise resumes filming

WENN - | Story: 315407

Tom Cruise returned to the set of Mission: Impossible 7 in Venice, Italy on Monday, following a reported shutdown.

The Hollywood legend, 58, transformed into his character Ethan Hawke by dressing in a black suit and an open-collared white shirt, after it was claimed 12 people tested positive for coronavirus on the set.

According to insiders, 150 extras for the film were recently informed they were not to come in to shoot scenes as filming was suspended temporarily.

"There are about 150 extras involved in the filming and late on Thursday they were all told not to turn up for work and they would be notified when they would be allowed back on set," they told The Sun.

"No official reason has been given but it's feared it's down to Covid and this will be the second time the production has been hit because of the virus."

Health chiefs were said to be tracing the contacts of those who tested positive after filming was suspended - months after it was previously shut down earlier this year during the first wave of Covid-19.

Mission: Impossible 7, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is set for release in November 2021.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Attention seeking dog refuses to be ignored

Must Watch
Someone wants attention!
Server carries multiple heavy beers
Must Watch
Not a drop spilled!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Hump Day!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
164990


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


162893
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164977



162262