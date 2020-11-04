Tom Cruise resumes filming

Photo: All rights reserved. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise returned to the set of Mission: Impossible 7 in Venice, Italy on Monday, following a reported shutdown.



The Hollywood legend, 58, transformed into his character Ethan Hawke by dressing in a black suit and an open-collared white shirt, after it was claimed 12 people tested positive for coronavirus on the set.



According to insiders, 150 extras for the film were recently informed they were not to come in to shoot scenes as filming was suspended temporarily.



"There are about 150 extras involved in the filming and late on Thursday they were all told not to turn up for work and they would be notified when they would be allowed back on set," they told The Sun.



"No official reason has been given but it's feared it's down to Covid and this will be the second time the production has been hit because of the virus."



Health chiefs were said to be tracing the contacts of those who tested positive after filming was suspended - months after it was previously shut down earlier this year during the first wave of Covid-19.



Mission: Impossible 7, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is set for release in November 2021.