Taupin still pushing Elton

Elton John's songwriting partner Bernie Taupin has "nudged him gently a number of times" to begin work on a new album.



Taupin, who is responsible for lyrics to hits like Rocket Man, Your Song and Tiny Dancer, tells Rolling Stone the hitmaker planned to work on new music during downtime on his recent tour of Australia and New Zealand.



"I did send him probably close to 16 or 18 things when he was in Australia," explains the lyricist. "The original plan was that he was going to write when he was in Australia because he had so much free time down there because he was going to stay there for the duration of the Australian and New Zealand tour.



"He felt that he wanted to write... (But) that didn't happen," he adds. "But he still has the work that I've done. I'm very, very proud of it. I think it's very, very special.



"I'm continuing writing, too. I sent an additional couple of things I'm very pleased with. I think they are slightly different. When he does decide to put digits to piano, I think we might come up with something very special. Being that he's not going to hit the road potentially until the end of next year, that gives him plenty of time."



Elton hasn't released new music since his 2016 hit record Wonderful Crazy Night - his 30th studio album - which charted worldwide and spawned the hit single Looking Up.



Taupin adds: "I would love to see him start to do some work. As I say, I continually encourage him to do so. How we would do it, I'm not sure. I've got some ideas in my head that he might be interested in. But I really, really would love to get back on track and back in the game."