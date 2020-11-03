Britney is 'happiest ever'

Photo: All rights reserved. Britney Spears

Britney Spears has assured her fans she's "the happiest I've ever been in my life" amid ongoing concern for the singer's well being.



The 38-year-old singer took to her Instagram page on Monday with a video clip of herself speaking directly to the camera, in which she addressed "a lot of comments and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me."



"I just want to let you guys know that I am fine," assured the Toxic hitmaker, before telling her followers, "I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life.



"I'm sending all of you guys a lot of prayers, wishes and a lot of love," she said at the end of the short video.



Britney also shared a new dance video that afternoon, writing: "Dancing is such a vulnerable thing!!!! Performing for thousands of people is a cool feeling... but I also find joy in dancing for myself.



"The language of dance is really beautiful... You say so much without saying a word, using your body to express the way you feel," continued Britney. "Live and express your body any way you want."



Fans grew concerned for the star amid her ongoing conservatorship, as she battles to end her dad Jamie's role as sole conservator of her estate.



The legal arrangement has been in place since 2008, following Britney's much-publicized breakdown. Fans launched the #FreeBritney movement last year, fearing the singer was being forced to do things against her will and aides were pretending to be her online to assure her devotees all was well.