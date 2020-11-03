164898
Drake's surgery recovery

Hip-hop superstar Drake has been sidelined by knee surgery.

The God's Plan hitmaker, an avid basketball fan, hinted at his injury with an Instagram Story post over the weekend, when he shared a photo of what appeared to be his bandaged knee in a brace, as he rested on a bed.

Alongside the image, he added a message of encouragement to others hobbling through a bad year.

"I actually want to use this post to send love and motivation to anybody else that 2020 let loose on," he captioned the shot.

"Start writing the best bounce back story now."

Drake's spokesperson has since told Billboard he did recently undergo knee surgery, but failed to offer up any other information about his injury or his recovery.

The news emerges days after the rapper, who is preparing to release his next album, Certified Lover Boy, in January, celebrated his 34th birthday on Oct. 24.

