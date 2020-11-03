Julianne files for divorce

Photo: All rights reserved. Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough has given up on her marriage six months after she and former ice hockey star Brooks Laich separated, and filed for divorce.



The former couple reportedly split at the end of last year, shortly after the Rock of Ages star made headlines while addressing her own sexuality in an interview and revealing she didn't consider herself "straight" but chose to be with her husband.



Hough was not wearing a wedding ring when she co-hosted NBC's New Year's Eve show with Carson Daly at the end of December, but the split wasn't confirmed until May. In recent months, sources suggested the couple was giving the marriage a second chance.



The actress and dancer filed divorce papers in Los Angeles on Monday.



Hough and Laich wed in 2017.