Roth honours Eddie in song

Photo: All rights reserved. David Lee Roth

Rocker David Lee Roth has dedicated a previously unreleased song to his late friend and bandmate Eddie Van Halen.



The Van Halen guitarist and leader lost his battle with cancer a month ago, and now singer Roth has posted the audio for Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill on YouTube.



The track is accompanied by an illustration of the sun and clouds, and features the message, "Hey Ed I'm gonna miss ya. See you on the other side."



According to Blabbermouth, the tune was intended for an album Roth had planned to release years ago with guitarist John 5, but it has yet to come to fruition.



In a 2014 interview, John 5 revealed the project featured "11 of the greatest songs you'll ever hear."



"It's unbelievable," he added. "There's a song called Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill. And you know, just great, great songs."