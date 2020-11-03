5 hours hiding in bathroom

Photo: All rights reserved. Sacha Baron Cohen

Sacha Baron Cohen spent "five hours hiding in the men's bathroom in CPAC listening to conservative men go to the toilet" while filming his new Borat sequel.



In the film, Cohen's iconic Kazakh newsman character is given the mission of delivering a gift to Vice President Mike Pence in order to save Kazakhstan from the disgrace it faced from the first Borat movie.



One scene takes place at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in February in Maryland, during which Cohen dons a Donald Trump disguise and causes a commotion as he runs into the packed hall.



Speaking on Monday's instalment of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cohen reveals he woke up at 1 a.m. that day and was transformed by a prosthetics team to resemble the POTUS.



"I was terrified, obviously, the moment they touch my body; it's a fat suit, so I wouldn't have been allowed in," he says of making his way through security without revealing his identity, which would have ensured the scene wouldn't happen.



Although beeping went off as he was scanned, the funnyman told security he had a pacemaker device, providing an excuse. "(The guard) said, 'Well, what's that?', explained Cohen. "And I didn't know what to say, and he said, 'Hold on, it's the wire to the pacemaker, yeah?' And I go, 'Yeah, yeah, of course.' And he let me in."



It appears Trump himself isn't a fan of Cohen or his Borat character, telling reporters on Air Force One last month: "That's a phony guy and I don't find him funny... To me, he's a creep."



Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is currently screening on Amazon Prime Video.